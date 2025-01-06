Latest snowfall totals in Chicago area amid ongoing winter weather advisory

The Chicago area is being impacted by a variety of winter weather to start the week, with advisories in effect and lake-effect snow falling in areas near Lake Michigan.

That lake-effect snow is also being accompanied by freezing drizzle and mist, which is causing some icy conditions in the area.

Late Sunday, a band of snow developed over the far southwestern suburbs of the city, bringing accumulations of two or more inches of snow to parts of Kankakee and Livingston counties, according to NWS officials.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. in Lake County, with additional snow accumulations of 1-to-2 inches possible. Officials are also warning of light ice accumulations due to freezing drizzle and mist in the area.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. in DuPage County and parts of Cook County, according to the National Weather Service.

According to officials, snow accumulations of 1-to-2 inches and a light glaze of ice are possible during the afternoon hours, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around the Chicago area:

Grundy County

Dwight – 1.1 inches

Mazon – 1.2 inches

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais – 2 inches

Irwin – 1.6 inches

Kankakee – 3 inches

Lake County

Winthrop Harbor – 3.5 inches

Livingston County

Chatsworth – 3 inches

Will County

Godley – 2 inches

Romeoville (NWS Office) – 0.1 inches of ice