Illinois State Police activate emergency snow plan amid winter storm

Illinois State Police have activated an emergency snow plan as a winter storm hammers the central and southern portions of the state.

Troop Six, which covers 12 counties across parts of central and southern Illinois, has initiated the plan as heavy snow continues amid an ongoing winter storm warning in the area.

Under provisions of the plan, which covers multiple interstates and numerous state and county roads, a “no tow order” has gone into effect. According to officials, that order means that disabled vehicles not presenting an on-roadway hazard will be left on the side of the road, or in ditches, until snow subsides.

What’s more, only crashes involving significant vehicle damage or personal injury will be handled by state police while the storm is still ongoing. Minor crashes will be handled at later dates.

Finally, stranded motorists will still be assisted, and will be transported to safe locations.

Anywhere from six to 12 inches of snow could fall across parts of central Illinois, leading to multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 70 and reports of nearly impassable roadways in the area. Blowing snow is also impacting visibility in the area, leading officials to ask residents to stay off highways if at all possible.

Parts of southern Illinois could also see sleet and ice, adding another challenging element to the storm.

That storm is expected to continue into the day on Monday, according to officials, with residents urged to remain home if possible during its duration.