Live radar: Track this weekend's winter storm in Illinois, Indiana

Widespread snow is expected across large swaths of Illinois, Indiana this weekend

A winter storm is hammering parts of Illinois and Indiana on Sunday, with up to a foot of snow possible in some locations.

Other areas could also see ice accumulations of one-quarter inch or more, leaving open the possibility of power outages and dangerous travel on roadways, according to officials.

The Chicago area will be spared the brunt of the storm, but could see lake-effect snow Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene as snow begins pushing across the Midwest.

