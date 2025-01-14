How much snow is expected in Chicago? Latest totals as ‘light, fluffy snow' continues

"Light, fluffy snow" was falling across Chicago area Tuesday morning, with some "minor accumulations" expected through mid-morning, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

The quickly-moving snow started in the 4 a.m. hour, and was expected to last through the rush hour commute, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, causing slick, slippery conditions on some roads and reduced visibility.

As of 7:45 a.m., snow was still falling across Northern Illinois, live Doppler radar showed. Later Tuesday morning, it was expected to move into Northwest Indiana.

"The morning commute is shaping up to be slow and slippery due to a quick hit of snow early this morning," the National Weather Service posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Prepare for slippery road conditions and bundle up when heading out."

The morning commute is shaping up to be slow and slippery due to a quick hit of snow early this morning. Temperatures will fall after snow ends, leading to below zero wind chills (coldest north of I-80). Prepare for slippery road conditions and bundle up when heading out. pic.twitter.com/rgi3XqnDl8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 14, 2025

How much snow will fall?

The quick-moving system was expected to lead to some minor accumulations of "white, fluffy snow," Roman said, though how much snow could see will depend on where you live.

According to Roman, some areas could see between one and two inches of snow, while others, including counties to the north, may just see a dusting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The next chance for snow comes Friday night and into Saturday morning, with a wintry mix of rain and snow for some, Roman said.

Plummeting temperatures

Tuesday morning also started out bitter cold, with highs in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Through noon, temperatures will fall, the NWS said, as a cold front races across the area.

"Temperatures will fall between daybreak and noon, causing wind chills to drop to -10 to -15F," the NWS warned. "Such cold temperatures may make snow removal efforts even harder after snow is done falling."

Can cold render salt ineffective on roads? Here's what to know

Temperatures remain cold Wednesday, but a warming trend begins towards the end of the week, Roman said, with temperatures expected to reach the 30s Thursday, and 40s on Friday.

"That will feel pretty balmy out there," Roman said of the warmer temperatures to come.

But it will get better before it gets worse, Roman said, with temperatures expected to plummet back down to the teens by Sunday, followed by bitter cold in the single digits Monday and early next week.