As hot, humid and even hazy conditions continue for another day in the Chicago area, some parts Wednesday could see isolated, gusty showers or storms in the morning and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms hit in the afternoon.

However, forecast models continue to shift, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

"Most of the [forecast] models are taking the rain and storms north of Illinois later today, but as we know, this could change," Roman said.

As the mercury continues to rise, here's a look at what your forecast looks like for Wednesday.

What Chicago's Air Quality?

While there is no air quality alert in place, as of 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Chicago's air quality remains in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

Heat Advisory in place for some Chicago area counties

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, Grundy, LaSalle, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana are all under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In those areas, peak heat index values of 100 to 105 can be expected, the alert advised.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur," the alert said. "Drink plenty of fluids, study in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures elsewhere in the Chicago area are expected to reach well into the 90s, remaining only slightly cooler near the lake, and dewpoints are expected to rise, making for "very muggy conditions" into the afternoon, Roman said.

For example, O'Hare International Airport is expected to hit a high of 93 degrees. However, high dewpoint temperatures are likely to make that temperature feel like 102, the NBC 5 Strom Team said.

"Definitely more humid today than the last few days -- and you will notice it," Roman warned.

Chance of strong to severe storms

Some forecast models show a chance for strong to severe storms develop twice Wednesday, with one round in between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., and a second round in the afternoon.

However, models continue to shift, the NBC 5 Storm Team advised.

Heads up! Tomorrow is a day to stay up to date on the forecast with the threats for severe weather and dangerous heat. Here are a couple of scenarios we're eyeing for the weather tomorrow. Hot weather will continue into Thursday and Friday. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/rU88lxhfR5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 25, 2023

Any storms that do develop, Roman said, could be strong to severe, with "all weather hazards at play," including hail, heavy downpours and damaging winds.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Parts of northeastern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, are at a “slight risk,” f severe weather, which ranks at level two of five.

Some parts of Northern Indiana however could see an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Heat, humidity continues through Thursday and Friday

Forecast models show the heat and humidity is expected to continue through the end of the week, with highs again in the 90s, and heat indices reaching over 100 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with Thursday looking the hottest. Any cluster of thunderstorms may lead to cooler temperatures. Recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses, and practice proper heat safety! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/m0xDytGNGX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 25, 2023

By Saturday and into next week however, temperatures are expected to lower back down into the 80s, forecast models show.