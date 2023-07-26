Hours after morning severe thunderstorms brought heavy downpours, claps of thunder and winds as high as 70 miles-per-hour to multiple Chicago-area counties, another round of potentially strong storms is set to move into the region Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

"A second cluster of thunderstorms will track across far northern Illinois through the early afternoon," a tweet from the NWS read. "More heavy rain, strong winds and frequent lightning can be expected."

As of 11:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued until 12:30 p.m. for Racine, southern Waukesha and Kenosha counties in Wisconsin.

A second cluster of thunderstorms will track across far northern Illinois through the early afternoon. More heavy rain, strong winds, and frequent lightning can be expected. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/a2YxReFIPJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 26, 2023

Earlier Wednesday, a fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms blew through DuPage, McHenry, Lake, Kane and parts of Cook County in Illinois, as well as in Kenosha county in Wisconsin.

"This storm has had a history of 60 to 70 mile per hour wind gusts and tree damage," an alert from the NWS said as the storms raced through. "Expect considerable tree damage," the alert said, adding that counties under the warning were to also expect "damage to roofs, siding and trees" as well as "penny-sized hail."

In McHenry county, officials reported roads closed after multiple downed tree branches and powerlines. In Lake County, officials responded to reports of a structure fire caused by lightning.

According to ComEd's Power outage map, both McHenry and Lake Countys saw power outages affecting nearly 3,000 customers.

Potential for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon

Another cluster of storms Wednesday afternoon could bring again bring heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning to northern Illinois, the NWS said, with the main threats expected before 12:30 p.m.

Any storms that do develop, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, could be strong to severe, with "all weather hazards at play," including large hail, damaging winds and even a low tornado threat.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Parts of northeastern Illinois, including McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties, are at a “slight risk,” of severe weather, which ranks at level two of five.

Some parts of Northern Indiana however could see an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Heat Advisory in place for some Chicago area counties

According to an alert from the NWS, Grundy, LaSalle, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana are all under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

In those areas, peak heat index values of 100 to 105 can be expected, the alert advised.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur," the alert said. "Drink plenty of fluids, study in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures elsewhere in the Chicago area are expected to reach well into the 90s, remaining only slightly cooler near the lake, and dewpoints are expected to rise, making for "very muggy conditions" into the afternoon, Roman said.

For example, O'Hare International Airport is expected to hit a high of 93 degrees. However, high dewpoint temperatures are likely to make that temperature feel like 102, the NBC 5 Strom Team said.

"Definitely more humid today than the last few days -- and you will notice it," Roman warned.

Heat, humidity continues through Thursday and Friday

Forecast models show the heat and humidity is expected to continue through the end of the week, with highs again in the 90s, and heat indices reaching over 100 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with Thursday looking the hottest. Any cluster of thunderstorms may lead to cooler temperatures. Recognize the signs of heat-related illnesses, and practice proper heat safety! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/m0xDytGNGX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 25, 2023

By Saturday and into next week however, temperatures are expected to lower back down into the 80s, forecast models show.