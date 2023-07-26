Chicago radar: track live weather as severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

As hot, humid and even hazy conditions continue for another day in the Chicago area, severe thunderstorm warnings have also begun to take hold Wednesday morning.

As of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for DuPage, Lake, Kane, Kenosha, McHenry and parts of Cook County.

"This storm has had a history of 60 to 70 mile per hour wind gusts and tree damage," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "Expect considerable tree damage," the alert said, adding that counties under the warning could also expect "penny-sized hail."

