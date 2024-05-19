Timeline: Severe weather threats, highs near 90 possible in Chicago area this week

After a brief respite from the heat on Sunday, coming days could feel downright summer-like in the Chicago area, complete with multiple chances of strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, multiple rounds of thunderstorms could impact the area both Monday and Tuesday, while high temperatures on those days could soar into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sunday

After temps in the 80s on Saturday, readings will be slightly cooler on Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s across much of the area.

Readings will be cooler near Lake Michigan, where the mercury will likely settle right around 70 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

There is an outside chance of isolated showers developing in areas south of Interstate 80, as a front sits just south of the Kankakee River Valley. An isolated thunderstorm may also fire during the late afternoon and into the evening.

Monday Morning

A change will emerge in the forecast Monday as winds shift, blowing out of the southwest and bringing hot and humid conditions to the Chicago area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

High temperatures will likely soar into the mid-to-upper 80s, and the additional humidity is expected to drive heat indices close to 90 degrees across the region, according to forecast models.

The temperature record won’t be threatened in Chicago, with that mark sitting at 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday Afternoon/Evening

A “marginal” risk of severe thunderstorms will exist in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, with a chance of gusty winds the main threat from the storms. There is also a non-zero chance of isolated tornadoes or large hail, according to the SPC.

Tuesday Morning

Things will once again be hot and muggy during the day on Tuesday, with highs again in the mid-to-upper 80s and heat indices rising to 90 degrees or warmer across the area.

While record temperatures aren’t expected at this time, the daily record for Chicago is 92 degrees, meaning that any movement in the forecast could mean a chance of setting a new benchmark, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Tuesday Afternoon/Evening

Uncertainty exists over the arrival of a cold front sweeping out of the Great Plains and into the Upper Midwest, but a higher chance of severe weather exists across the Chicago area on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Most of the area will be at a “slight” risk, a step above the “marginal” risk seen Monday, but parts of DeKalb and LaSalle counties could be at an “enhanced risk” of severe storms, according to the SPC forecasting.

It is expected that any strong-to-severe storms that develop would pack heavy rain and gusty winds as the main threats, according to forecast models.

If the front is slower to arrive, then it wouldn’t get to the Chicago area until the overnight hours, reducing the likelihood of a severe weather outbreak due to insufficient heating of the area.

Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to cool to more seasonal levels, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s across the area. A chance for morning showers exists, but most of the day will likely see partly-to-mostly sunny skies.