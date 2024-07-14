With the threat of more strong-to-severe storms developing on Sunday evening, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, that watch will remain in effect until late Sunday evening in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois.

Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana are also under the watch, according to NWS officials.

Earlier in the day, strong thunderstorms rolled through Illinois and Indiana, dumping several inches of rain. Areas north of Interstate 88, who had already received torrential downpours on Saturday, were hit again, and could once again be impacted if heavy rain develops on Sunday night.

The entire area is at a “marginal” risk for severe weather, the second of five levels used by the Storm Prediction Center, with torrential rain, gusty winds and hail the main threats.

According to forecasters, river levels are already high in numerous parts of the Chicago area, and creeks and streams could rise quickly if more rain falls in coming hours.

“Extensive street flooding” is also possible, especially in areas that have already seen heavy rain on Sunday, according to NWS officials.

Even more rain could fall on Monday, with the SPC putting the Chicago area at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms.

All manner of threats could occur with those storms, including torrential rain, wind gusts in excess of 75 miles per hour, damaging hail and isolated tornadoes, according to officials.

A cold front could bring more storms to the region on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures likely arriving by Wednesday.