Cold-Hearted? Chicago Area to See Frigid Valentine’s Day

You're going to need a little more than romance to warm up this Valentine's Day in Chicago.

After a round of snow dumped several inches on parts of the area, a bitter blast has since settled in - and it's about to get worse.

Early Thursday, temperatures started in the 20s, but those numbers will fall throughout the day, dipping into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Winds will be gusting between 35 and 40 mph.

Wind chill readings Thursday night could drop between -5 and -20 degrees, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

An arctic high will settle in early Friday, causing the winds to ease, but temperatures will likely remain below-zero for inland areas and in the single digits along the lakefront. Wind chill readings will stay between -5 to -20 on average Friday morning.

Highs are expected to climb only into the teens during the day.

The high of 15 degrees Friday will likely mark the second-coldest Valentine's Day on record in Chicago. The coldest was 8 degrees in 1943.

Don't worry, relief is in sight.

Temps are expected to return to the 30s for the weekend.