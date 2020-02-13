Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Snow continues to fall in the Chicago area Thursday, but already, some locations have seen more than 4 inches of accumulation.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through the afternoon and, in some cases, the evening hours.

Here's a look at snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday:

Illinois

Oswego - 4.5 inches

New Lenox - 4 inches

Merrillville- 4 inches

Romeoville - 3.8 inches

Lakewood - 3.6 inches

Elk Grove Village - 3.6 inches

Medinah - 3.6 inches

Forest Park - 3.5 inches

Naperville - 3.5 inches

Sleepy Hollow - 3.5 inches

Homer Glen - 3.5 inches

Lemont - 3.5 inches

Riverwoods - 3.4 inches

Joliet - 3.4 inches

Genoa- 3.4 inches

Aurora - 3.2 inches

Coal City - 3.1 inches

Mokena- 3.1 inches

Palatine - 3.1 inches

Hawthorn Woods - 3.1 inches

Homewood- 3 inches

Lakewood Shores - 3 inches

Chicago Ridge - 2.9 inches

Rogers Park, Chicago - 2.8 inches

Hyde Park, Chicago - 2.5 inches

Clarendon Hills - 2.5 inches

Addison - 2.4 inches

Lindenhurst - 2 inches

Mendota - 1.5 inches

Northwest Indiana

Lake Station - 3.5 inches

Boone Grove - 3.3 inches

Demotte- 3.2 inches

Chesterton - 3 inches

Morocco - 1 inch