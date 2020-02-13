Chicago Weather

Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through the afternoon and, in some cases, the evening hours

Snow continues to fall in the Chicago area Thursday, but already, some locations have seen more than 4 inches of accumulation.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through the afternoon and, in some cases, the evening hours.

Here's a look at snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday:

Illinois

Oswego - 4.5 inches

New Lenox - 4 inches

Merrillville- 4 inches

Romeoville - 3.8 inches

Lakewood - 3.6 inches

Elk Grove Village - 3.6 inches

Medinah - 3.6 inches

Forest Park - 3.5 inches

Naperville - 3.5 inches

Sleepy Hollow - 3.5 inches

Homer Glen - 3.5 inches

Lemont - 3.5 inches

Riverwoods - 3.4 inches

Joliet - 3.4 inches

Genoa- 3.4 inches

Aurora - 3.2 inches

Coal City - 3.1 inches

Mokena- 3.1 inches

Palatine - 3.1 inches

Hawthorn Woods - 3.1 inches

Homewood- 3 inches

Lakewood Shores - 3 inches

Chicago Ridge - 2.9 inches

Rogers Park, Chicago - 2.8 inches

Hyde Park, Chicago - 2.5 inches

Clarendon Hills - 2.5 inches

Addison - 2.4 inches

Lindenhurst - 2 inches

Mendota - 1.5 inches

Northwest Indiana

Lake Station - 3.5 inches

Boone Grove - 3.3 inches

Demotte- 3.2 inches

Chesterton - 3 inches

Morocco - 1 inch

