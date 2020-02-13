Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Snow continues to fall in the Chicago area Thursday, but already, some locations have seen more than 4 inches of accumulation.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect for several counties through the afternoon and, in some cases, the evening hours.
Here's a look at snow totals as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday:
Local
Illinois
Oswego - 4.5 inches
New Lenox - 4 inches
Merrillville- 4 inches
Romeoville - 3.8 inches
Lakewood - 3.6 inches
Elk Grove Village - 3.6 inches
Medinah - 3.6 inches
Forest Park - 3.5 inches
Naperville - 3.5 inches
Sleepy Hollow - 3.5 inches
Homer Glen - 3.5 inches
Lemont - 3.5 inches
Riverwoods - 3.4 inches
Joliet - 3.4 inches
Genoa- 3.4 inches
Aurora - 3.2 inches
Coal City - 3.1 inches
Mokena- 3.1 inches
Palatine - 3.1 inches
Hawthorn Woods - 3.1 inches
Homewood- 3 inches
Lakewood Shores - 3 inches
Chicago Ridge - 2.9 inches
Rogers Park, Chicago - 2.8 inches
Hyde Park, Chicago - 2.5 inches
Clarendon Hills - 2.5 inches
Addison - 2.4 inches
Lindenhurst - 2 inches
Mendota - 1.5 inches
Northwest Indiana
Lake Station - 3.5 inches
Boone Grove - 3.3 inches
Demotte- 3.2 inches
Chesterton - 3 inches
Morocco - 1 inch