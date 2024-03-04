Severe weather with heavy downpours, hail and winds loom over Chicago area; tornado threat possible

Warm temperatures, scattered showers and the chance for strong to severe storms loom in the Chicago area forecast Monday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the storms aren't expected to look the same as what the Chicago area saw last week, when 11 tornadoes touched down in the state. Still, Roman said, some thunderstorms Monday could be powerful.

"We're not looking at a severe weather outbreak like last week," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, "But 1 to 2 storms could be strong to severe."

According to Roman, Monday's rain chances don't move in until the afternoon. The morning hours start off dry and warm, with above-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb, Roman said, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. According to Roman, those readings clock in approximately 30 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

Through early afternoon, skies are expected to remain partly sunny, Roman said. By around 1 or 2 p.m. however, showers and storms will develop in western Illinois, moving eastward as the day continues.

Around 4 p.m., heavy downpours and storms are expected to move into Lake and DuPage counties, Roman said. By 10 p.m. storms are expected to move into Cook and LaSalle counties, Roman added.

Rain will continue overnight, Roman said, with the chance for scattered showers and storms through early Tuesday morning.

Hail, strong winds, heavy downpours, expected; tornado possible

According to Roman, much of Northeast Illinois is under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

The greatest threats associated with Monday's system are heavy downpours, lightning, hail, winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour and the possibility of a tornado.

"The tornado threat is there, but its low," Roman said.

MORE: A statewide tornado drill is slated for Illinois this week. Here's what to know

Showers and scattered storms will spread into the area from west to east this evening and continue into early Tue morning. A few storms may produce localized damaging winds or hail, but most storms will likely remain sub-severe. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/9t6xFq8z9o — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 4, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, most storms are expected to be strong but not severe.

Following the storm, temperatures will drop, Roman said, though readings will still remain slightly above-average. According to the NWS, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday through the middle of the week.