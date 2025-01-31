Chicago Weather

Chicago weather radar: Track heavy rain through morning rush hour

Heavy, widespread rain is expected across the Chicago area through the Friday morning commute

By Francie Swidler

Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder were expected throughout the Friday morning commute, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with some slick spots expected and low visibility due to fog.

"Plan for extra travel time and be alert for areas of suddenly changing and/or sharply reduced visibility," the National Weather Service warned. "Slow down, increase following distance, use low beams when driving in dense fog."

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes advised drivers to be mindful of the dense fog ahead of heavy rain expected to move in as the Friday morning commute begins.

By around 7 a.m., rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop and last through around 2 p.m., Jeanes said.

"Some rumbles of thunder were also possible," Jeanes said. During the morning hours, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were possible due to weather conditions.

The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. According to the NWS, a flood watch was in effect through 3 p.m. Friday for nearly all counties in the Chicago area and some in Northwest Indiana.

Local

CTA 7 mins ago

Stabbing on CTA platform in Loop leaves 2 hospitalized: CPD

Groundhog Day 42 mins ago

Cast members of ‘Groundhog Day' reunite for Harold Ramis celebration at Navy Pier

Track the heavy rain across the Chicago area using the live Chicago radar below:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecast
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us