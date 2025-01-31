Chicago weather radar: Track heavy rain through morning rush hour

Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder were expected throughout the Friday morning commute, the NBC 5 Storm Team said, with some slick spots expected and low visibility due to fog.

"Plan for extra travel time and be alert for areas of suddenly changing and/or sharply reduced visibility," the National Weather Service warned. "Slow down, increase following distance, use low beams when driving in dense fog."

[4:30AM 1/31] Areas of dense fog will persist thru past sunrise across the area. Plan for extra travel time and be alert for areas of suddenly changing and/or sharply reduced visibility. Slow down, increase following distance, use low beams when driving in dense fog. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/CT2d911vOu — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2025

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes advised drivers to be mindful of the dense fog ahead of heavy rain expected to move in as the Friday morning commute begins.

By around 7 a.m., rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop and last through around 2 p.m., Jeanes said.

"Some rumbles of thunder were also possible," Jeanes said. During the morning hours, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were possible due to weather conditions.

The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. According to the NWS, a flood watch was in effect through 3 p.m. Friday for nearly all counties in the Chicago area and some in Northwest Indiana.

Track the heavy rain across the Chicago area using the live Chicago radar below: