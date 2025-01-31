Chicago weather: Dense fog advisory in effect followed by heavy rain during morning commute

Heavy fog descended on the Chicago area early Friday morning, creating patches of low visibility ahead of widespread rain set to move in for the rush hour commute.

According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory was in effect for the entire Chicago area and parts of Northwest Indiana through 9 a.m.

[4:30AM 1/31] Areas of dense fog will persist thru past sunrise across the area. Plan for extra travel time and be alert for areas of suddenly changing and/or sharply reduced visibility. Slow down, increase following distance, use low beams when driving in dense fog. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/CT2d911vOu — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2025

"Plan for extra travel time and be alert for areas of suddenly changing and/or sharply reduced visibility," the NWS warned. "Slow down, increase following distance, use low beams when driving in dense fog."

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes advised drivers to be mindful of the dense fog ahead of heavy rain expected to move in as the Friday morning commute begins.

By around 7 a.m., rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop and last through around 2 p.m., Jeanes said.

"Some rumbles of thunder were also possible," Jeanes said. During the morning hours, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that ground stops at both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were possible due to weather conditions.

The heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. According to the NWS, a flood watch was in effect through 3 p.m. Friday for nearly all counties in the Chicago area and some in Northwest Indiana.

Wednesday, hours before the rainfall was set to begin, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District in Chicago issued an "Overflow Action Alert" in an effort to prevent overflowing of the city's sewer systems. As part of the alert, officials advised Chicago residents to delay showers and limit unnecessary water use over the next 48 to 72 hours.

When, where will rain be the heaviest?

According to the NWS, the heaviest rainfall is expected to "fall right across northern Illinois and into far Northwest Indiana, including much of the Chicago area."

Total rainfall in some parts could top 1.5 inches, Jeanes, said, while others will see around one inch.

The heaviest rainfall, the NWS said, was expected during the Friday morning commute, with rain expected to move out in the early afternoon.

[4:36AM 1/31] Rain, heavy at times, will develop this AM and persist into this aftn. Flood Watch is in effect until 3pm CST for counties shaded in green on map, where narrow swath of 1-1.5” of rain (on top of last night's rain) is probable, which may cause flooding. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/xC8qhN6VRF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 31, 2025

Temperatures

A high temperature of 40 degrees was expected Friday, with temperatures to drop to below freezing overnight. That could result in some icy patches by Saturday morning, Jeanes said.

Temperatures Saturday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-30s. Sunday however will warm up again, with a high of 51 degrees and chances for rain in the morning.

Next week, Jeanes said, temperatures will remain on the cooler side but still above-average for this time of year, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

