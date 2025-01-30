Chicago Weather

Chicagoans advised to delay showers, curb water use as Overflow Action Alert declared

Residents are advised to limit unnecessary water use in an effort to prevent sewer overflows and basement backups

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District issued an Overflow Action Alert Thursday afternoon ahead of expected rainfall in the Chicago area in an effort to prevent overflowing of the city's sewer systems.

Due to recent frigid temperatures, frozen ground can stymie water absorption during rainfall, leading to a risk of basement flooding and sewer overflows.

Combined sewer overflows can lead to the release of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the river system.

Officials advise Chicago residents to delay showers and limit any unnecessary water use over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Residents are also advised to replace any old, leaky faucets, toilets and showerheads to newer, more efficient products.

More information on the water conservation efforts can be found here.

