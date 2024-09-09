Chicago to impose hiring freezes, travel limits amid massive budget deficits

With a projected budget deficit of nearly $1 billion in the coming fiscal year, Chicago officials are taking dramatic steps to reduce costs, including imposing a hiring freeze and drastically limiting non-essential travel.

According to Budget Director Annette Guzman, the steps are going into effect immediately as the city seeks to address significant shortfalls.

In addition to the hiring freeze, the city will also impose “stringent” limitations on non-essential travel for employees, and will also slash overtime expenditures in areas outside of the public safety sphere.

“These measures, while necessary, reflect our commitment to responsible fiscal management during a time of financial uncertainty,” Guzman said in a statement. “The City’s leadership team, including the Office of Budget and Management (OBM) and the Department of Finance, are working diligently to navigate these financial challenges and ensure the continued delivery of essential services to our residents. We appreciate the cooperation of all City departments as we implement these cost-saving measures.”

According to estimates, the city’s projected budget deficit for FY 2024 is $222.9 million, and the forecast is no better for FY 2025, when the deficit is expected to balloon to $982.4 million. The deficits are being driven by “rising personnel, pension and contractual costs,” according to Guzman’s statement.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters that the city is willing to consider a variety of options to help close the budget deficit, and also pointed out that this year’s deficit of $222.9 million is less than half of the original projections.