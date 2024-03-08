Chicago Forecast: Rainy, dreary day with all-day showers; chance for brief, wet snow overnight

A rainy, dreary day is in store for the Chicago area Friday, with clouds, fog and on-and-off rain showers expected from morning through night.

"Expect rain at any time today," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. "Take your umbrella early, and keep it with you the rest of the day."

Early Friday, parts to the south saw light showers moving in, Roman said. By afternoon, rain was expected to lift northward, with more moderate, widespread rain continuing into the evening and overnight.

Rain totals of between .5 inches and 1 inch are expected, Roman said, with perhaps even higher totals to the south and southeast, where ponding or minor flooding could occur.

LIVE RADAR: Track scattered showers across Chicago Friday

In other parts, the rain may stay more scattered, Roman said. Still, skies are expected to remain cloudy and even foggy at times.

"If you don't see rain, it will be cloudy and foggy," Roman added.

Friday will also see a wide range of temperatures. According to Roman, high temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s were expected to the north, while temperatures near 60s were expected to the south.

Showers will continue through the evening and overnight, Roman said, with moisture lingering early Saturday morning.

That moisture could come in the form of a brief, wet snow shower, Roman said, as temperatures dip down into the 30s.

While showers will gradually clear Saturday, much of the day will remain cloudy Roman said, with temperatures staying steady in the low-to-mid 40s. By Sunday, clouds will clear even more, making way for mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures however will remain in the mid 40s.

Monday will see an even sunnier and warmer day, Roman said, with highs in the upper 50s.