Live Radar: Track scattered rain showers ahead of your morning commute

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

A rainy, dreary day is in store for the entire Chicago area, with rain lasting from morning through night. Overnight, some parts could even see wet snow.

Early Friday, parts to the south saw light showers moving in, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. By afternoon, rain was expected to lift northward, with more moderate, widespread rain continuing into the evening and overnight.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.