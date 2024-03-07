Rainy, blustery conditions set to end week in Chicago area

It’s looking like it will be a wet and cool start to the weekend in the Chicago area, but sunshine and warmer temperatures could return in the following days.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, rain is expected arrive in the Chicago area late Thursday night, and will persist for most of the day Friday and even into Saturday.

The National Weather Service warns that there could be a limited risk of flooding because of the rain, which will fall on top of soil already experiencing elevated moisture levels due to early thawing.

Area rivers could also see impacts from that combination of factors, rising toward “bankfull” conditions, according to NWS officials.

Rain is expected to be widespread for most of the day Friday, and could impact both the morning and evening commutes in the Chicago area. Location south of Interstate 80 could even potentially see isolated thunderstorms during the day Friday, though severe weather is not expected to develop, according to forecast models.

In addition to the rain, wind is expected to wrap around the area of low pressure and begin to spin off of Lake Michigan, lending a blustery feel to the day on Friday and then again into Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-40s through Sunday, right around their seasonal averages for this time of year, but things will feel cooler because of the wind and the wet conditions.

Fortunately, the sun will begin to emerge Saturday and mostly sunny conditions are expected Sunday, though it will take another day for the temperatures to start to warm up.

By Monday, highs will once again be right at 60 degrees across most of the area, with continued highs in the low-to-mid 60s for several days during the new work week.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, forecasts and information.