Chicago forecast calls for sunshine, cold temperatures

A recent run of cold temperatures will continue on Sunday in the Chicago area, but an up-and-down week looms in the forecast.

Before that arrives, residents can expect plenty of sunshine to wrap up the holiday weekend, but temperatures will still be on the cold side, with highs only reaching into the mid-20s across most of the area.

Normal temperatures early December are right around 40 degrees in the Chicago area, but residents will only get a brief taste of that kind of weather in the upcoming week.

Monday will see some clouds begin to build back into the region, with slightly warmer temperatures expected as highs rise into the low-30s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. A few flurries are also possible, especially later in the day, but accumulating snow is not expected.

Tuesday will see sunnier conditions with highs in the low-30s, but an approaching area of low pressure will bring clouds back to the region on Wednesday. More notably, temperatures will swing upward, with highs in the low-40s, but it will also be accompanied by gusty winds and precipitation, with a mix of rain and snow possible across the area.

Later in the week, sunshine will return again on Thursday, but temperatures will also drop again, with highs only in the mid-20s to wrap up the work week. Clouds will start to build back in ahead of another low pressure system over the weekend, with a possibility of some snow in the forecast on either Saturday or Sunday, depending on the system’s arrival time in the area.

Highs will trend back upward toward their seasonal levels by the weekend however, rising into the mid-to-upper 30s by next week.

