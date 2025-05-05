Since President Donald Trump took office, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been busy. From national radio and TV networks to podcasts, it's clear he's been raising his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run in 2028.

Last week, for example, he traveled to Los Angeles to appear on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, where he amplified his criticism of the president in his latest turn on the national stage.

"I think everybody understands that at this point, we've got an authoritarian in office. He's essentially tearing apart the things that really matter to working families across the United States, and nobody's stopping him," Pritzker said.

His national press coverage has been steady increasing this year, but his spot on Kimmel's show came just days after he was the headliner at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100-Club Dinner. In his second visit to the Granite State — traditionally, the first state in the presidential primary race — Pritzker had the coveted spot typically reserved for those seeking to run for president.

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But, I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," the governor said.

Pritzker's fiery words that revved up the crowd but also sparked criticism locally, including from political strategist Thom Serafin, who believes Pritzker went too far.

"He pushed the envelope a little too much the other night in New Hampshire because he gives fodder to the opposition, and the language is so important," Serafin said.

The governor later clarified that he meant "peaceful" protests. But he continued his rallying cries on Kimmel's show, saying, "It's time to fight."

"(Democrats) need a message, and they need a messenger. And Gov. Pritzker is trying to establish himself as the messenger," Serafin explained.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, NBC 5 Investigates obtained the governor's calendar for the first three months of the year, which showed interviews from traditional national outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, Washington Post and AP, along with popular podcasts like American Fever Dream and Raging Moderates. His appearance on the MeidasTouch podcast from March 20 has 1.2 million views.

Looking to diversify his appearances, Pritzker also appeared on SiriusXM radio, traveled to New York City for a roundtable on The View and spoke to the Bulwark, which says it was "founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy."

The daily calendars Pritzker’s office provided to NBC 5 Investigates included many hours blocked off. In fact, entire days like Mar. 1, 2, 17 and 18 were unavailable. His schedules show he has one foot here in Illinois and the other in the national political scene.

On Feb. 6, for example, he met with Illinois businesses to talk about the impact of tariffs, but that was not on his public schedule and was closed to the press. The governor’s team later posted photos on social media.

The national interview requests increased after Pritzker's State of the State speech Feb. 19, during which he compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

He had a private breakfast with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Mar. 10, and also had either calls or meetings with Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, plus other state lawmakers and Chicago alderpeople.

One name absent from the schedule was Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The next two years will be busy for Pritzker. First, he has to decide whether he'll seek a third term. Those close to him say that's likely. When recently pressed by Kimmel about his political future, Pritzker remained tight-lipped.

"I have not even decided if I'm running for reelection as governor yet," he said but added he "loves the job."