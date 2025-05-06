Channahon Police Department building evacuated due to ‘suspicious package'

The Channahon Police Department building and the Village Hall were both evacuated Monday after the police department received a suspicious package.

A Facebook post from the Village of Channahon said the evacuation was done out of an "abundance of caution."

The post also urged people to avoid the area.

A statement from the village said the police department requested assistance from the Cook County Bomb Squad who determined the contents of the package were "inert and posed no threat to public safety."

The village said Navajo Drive was closed at Route 6, from Route 6 to Liberty Drive, and St. Elizabeth was closed at Navajo Drive.

The post also said the village's board meeting for Monday night was canceled due to the incident.

An investigation is underway into both the delivery method and routing, according to police.

No further information was available.