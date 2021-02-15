Chicago Could See More Than a Foot of Snow Starting Monday

Chicago could see more than a foot of snow as a major blast of winter weather hits the region once again starting Monday.

Cook County is expected to see the most accumulation in this system. A winter storm warning that began early Monday morning and continues through noon warns of up to 13 inches of snow, with some locations seeing potentially even higher totals, particularly those near the lake.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Kankakee, Kendall, Will, Grundy, Livingston and DuPage counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana that began Sunday evening and will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning for Cook County took effect at 3 a.m. Monday, according to the NWS, while a winter storm warning for Lake County in Illinois will take effect at 12 p.m. Monday. Both will last through 12 p.m. Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory continues for the Chicago area through 12 p.m. Monday, while a winter weather advisory is also in place for LaSalle and Kane counties in Illinois as well as LaPorte County in Indiana. A winter weather advisory for McHenry and DeKalb counties begins at 3 p.m. Monday, with both lasting through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday started with periods of light to moderate snow across the metro area and lake effect snow showers, heavy at times, for areas closest to the lake.

Lake effect snow continues through the afternoon while a steady, moderate to heavy snow develops to the south and moves north through the evening.

Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected, making for low visibility and dangerous travel conditions in particular. The NWS notes that the worst conditions are expected late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, impacting commutes both to and from work.

The snowy system moves north through the evening hours before tapering to a lighter snow overnight. But heavier lake effect snow continues close to the lake. The winter storm warning for Cook County warns that total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches are expected, with even higher amounts possible, especially by the lake.

Tuesday morning will still see some light snow across the area. But heavier lake effect snow will continue throughout the afternoon, primarily in Cook County, before tapering to a few light snow showers in the evening.

Snow totals will vary considerably from one location to another, with 3 to 5 inches expected in far west and northwest counties, 5 to 9 inches in counties south and east in northwest Indiana but potentially more than a foot in Cook County.