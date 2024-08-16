Morning rain Friday led to some flooding overnight in the Chicago area, but while that may be coming to an end, another round of scattered storms on the horizon could bring the threat of severe weather to the area once again.

The next round of storms is expected to move in late Friday afternoon and into the evening hours, particularly in areas north of Interstate 80, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Storms that do develop during this window could potentially become severe, bringing threats of damaging wind gusts and hail.

The risk of severe weather is "marginal" for the Chicago area, a level one out of five, according to the National Weather Service.

Still hail of up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are both possible.

The scattered storms will likely move across the region sometime between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Highs Thursday will stay in the mid-80s.

Sct storms are expected this PM especially for areas near and north of I-80. A few storms may be strong to severe with the threats of damaging winds and hail. Periods of sct showers will persist through the weekend before quieter and cooler weather returns next week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/CXr5qj5CXk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 16, 2024

But Friday may not be the end.

Saturday will see more scattered showers and storms, but will also usher in cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s across the region. Fortunately, no severe storms are expected to form, though the region will see hit-and-miss showers and storms for most of the day.

Sunday will see more of the same, though showers are expected to be more scattered in nature. That moisture will finally move out of the area for the start of the work week, with highs remaining in the upper-70s for several days.