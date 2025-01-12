An investigation remains underway after a driver was killed when their vehicle was struck by a Metra UP-Northwest train on Saturday night.

According to police, the vehicle was stopped on the tracks near the Norwood Park Metra station just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when it was struck by a westbound train.

The force of the impact pushed the vehicle more than 100 yards down the tracks before it came to rest, according to authorities.

The victim in the crash has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

All trains on the Metra UP-NW line were halted for several hours for an investigation into the crash, but service has resumed through the corridor.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash remains underway Sunday, with Metra police expected to give updates at some point during the day.