Metra train strikes vehicle near Norwood Park, service halted

In an alert posted to its website, Metra said UPNW Train #717, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 5:20 p.m., was stopped due to a vehicle struck by a train.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line were halted on Saturday afternoon after a train struck a vehicle near Norwood Park, according to the transit agency.

In an alert posted to its website, Metra said UPNW Train #717, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 5:20 p.m., was stopped due to a vehicle struck by a train. Similarly, UPNW Train #720, which was set to arrive at Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center at 4:23 p.m., was halted.

It wasn't immediately known how long both delays would last.

Metra didn't immediately provide additional information.

