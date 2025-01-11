Metra train strikes vehicle near Norwood Park, service halted

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line were halted on Saturday afternoon after a train struck a vehicle near Norwood Park, according to the transit agency.
In an alert posted to its website, Metra said UPNW Train #717, which was scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 5:20 p.m., was stopped due to a vehicle struck by a train. Similarly, UPNW Train #720, which was set to arrive at Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center at 4:23 p.m., was halted.
It wasn't immediately known how long both delays would last.
Metra didn't immediately provide additional information.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.