NBC 5's Pete Sack had a wholesome reaction to the solar eclipse, and Chicagoans took notice

A once-in-a-generation solar eclipse swept across North America on Monday, delighting many as the moon passed between Earth and the sun while temporarily blocking the sun’s light.

The spectacle was especially emotional for some, including NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

Sack, who was reporting live from Indianapolis, was moved to tears as the eclipse appeared in totality.

NBC Chicago posted his wholesome reaction on social media, and a whole lot of people took notice. Dozens shared comments of support, and some revealed they too were overcome with emotion.

A rare solar eclipse passed through a large swath of the U.S. on Monday, enthralling millions along its path, including in Indianapolis. NBC Chicago's Sandra Torres and meteorologist Pete Sack were among the onlookers.

"I thought it was great," a Facebook user named Kim commented. "When you have passion with the work you do and momemtous ocassion presents itself, you should let your emotions flow."

"So cool," Kika, another user, said. "That shows how his so passionate about it, that are the great things in [life]."

Another exclaimed, "Love Pete Sack! What an experience."

Sack wasn't the only one who was brought to tears.

"Me too!!" one Facebook user revealed. "I cried! So beautiful to see."