The 2024 solar eclipse reached totality in Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon in a stunning, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle that won't be seen again in the area for decades.

The moment brought cheers, tears, and awe to many who witnessed the sky turn dark for several minutes, including even NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack.

Watch as NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack is brought to tears while watching the 2024 solar eclipse in the path of totality.

But if you missed it, you can still see what it looked like. There was no shortage of incredible footage of the moment.

(Watch in the player above)

Several Midwestern states were in the path of totality for Monday's event, including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The eclipse traversed the southern portion of the state and a wide swath of Indiana, with communities like Carbondale and Evansville in the line of totality.

In fact, the eclipse hit numerous population centers across the U.S., making it one of the most accessible eclipses in recent memory.

If Illinois residents missed it though, they’ll have to wait a really long time before another total eclipse will be visible in the state.

According to NASA, the next total solar eclipse that will be visible in Illinois won’t occur until Sept. 14, 2099. That eclipse will be visible in northeastern Illinois, including the city of Chicago, as well as parts of Wisconsin, including Madison, Milwaukee and Kenosha.