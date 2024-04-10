solar eclipse

8 babies born at hospital in path of totality on day of solar eclipse in Illinois

An Illinois hospital in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse celebrated the birth of eight babies -- a particularly special number for the event.

The five boys and three girls were born at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, one of just a handful of cities to experience totality in southern Illinois during the eclipse.

The eight babies were born on April 8, with the first baby entering the world at 8:22 a.m. The last baby was born just before 11 p.m.

"We think they have bright shiny futures ahead of them!" the hospital wrote on social media.

In the Chicago area, one baby was born on the day of the eclipse at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. The newborn, named Benjamin, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

At Silver Cross Hospital, two babies were born on the day of the eclipse, Talon, who arrived one week ahead of schedule, and Ethan, who was four days beyond his due date.

