What was the most popular song played during the eclipse? Here's the celestial soundtrack

Once upon a time there was light in my life. But now there's only music in the dark.

That was a slight twist on the chorus from the hit 1983 song "Total Eclipse of the Heart" -- which became one of the anthems of Monday's total solar eclipse.

The sun going dark helped shine some light on a few classic songs that had a sudden resurgence in relevance and popularity thanks to the celestial event. Millions of spectators across North America watched the rare occurrence...and set the mood with a space-themed playlist.

The digital music service Spotify announced that searches for "eclipse" increased 7,660% on Monday across the United States, Canada and Mexico. One of the songs that saw a large surge in streams was Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

It had a 635% increase in the United States in comparison to its average streams -- with large surges in areas within the path of totality like Cleveland (2,250%), Buffalo (2,090%) and Dallas (1,425%).

Jimmy Fallon and the band Heart even performed a cover of the song in New York during the eclipse.

Fitting as the song name was for the occasion, others had a larger spike in streams on the day of the eclipse.

Van Morrison's "Moondance" saw a 2,300% increase compared to its average streams and the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" increased 2,140%. Other popular choices on the celestial soundtrack included "Face the Sun" by James Blunt, "Space Oddity" by David Bowie (2,000%), "Darkness and Light" by John Legend and Brittany Howard, and, of course, "Eclipse" by Pink Floyd.

Here were Spotify's top-spiking songs in the United States on Monday based on comparison to average streams:

"Moondance” by Van Morrison (2,300%)

“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles, (2,140%)

“Face the Sun” by James Blunt (2,100%)

“Space Oddity” by David Bowie (2,000%)

“Darkness and Light” by John Legend and Brittany Howard (1,790)

“Eclipse” by Pink Floyd (1,155%)

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden (1,470%)

“Blinded By The Light” by Bruce Springsteen (1,600%)

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler (635%)

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John (550%)

The next time an eclipse of this magnitude will cross the U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044. Start getting your playlist ready.

Watch as the total solar eclipse reaches totality in Dallas, Texas.