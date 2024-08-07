Who won the last Olympics? A look at the medal counts from the Tokyo, Beijing Games

The 2024 Summer Olympics are well into their second week and just days away from wrapping up, with competition continuing for four more days before Sunday's Closing Ceremony.

With Team USA holding a staggering lead in the overall medal count and a small lead in the gold medal count as the Paris Olympics near their end, some fans may be wondering what the medal count looked like in recent Games.

The United States is looking to win both the overall and gold medal counts in the Summer Olympics for the fourth consecutive time, with the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing marking the last time the U.S. didn't win both medal counts.

At the Summer Olympics in Beijing, the United States won 36 gold medals to China's 48, though Team USA still topped China in overall medals 112-100.

Team USA narrowly won the gold medal count at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, edging out China 39-38 while besting China in overall medals by a resounding count of 113-89.

In the 2020 Games, Japan, Great Britain and ROC, or the Russian Olympic Committee, closed out the top five with 27, 22 and 20 gold medals, respectively.

As far as the top five in overall medals at the Tokyo Games, the Russian Olympic Committee placed third with 71 total medals, while Great Britain and Japan finished fourth and fifth with 64 and 58 medals, respectively.

Team USA's resounding dominance has not translated in the same fashion to the Winter Olympics, with the United States being without a win in either medal count since the 2010 Vancouver Games, where Team USA won the overall count with 37 medals.

Despite winning the overall count at the Vancouver Olympics, Team USA tied with Norway for third place with nine gold medals, finishing behind the 14 and 10 posted by Canada and Germany, respectively.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, Team USA finished tied for third with China in the gold medal count, while finishing fifth in the overall medal count with 25 total medals.

Despite only totaling five gold medals at the Beijing Games, the Russian Olympic Committee won 12 silver medals and 15 bronze medals, en route to a second-place finish in the overall medal count, trailing Norway's 37.

In a similar story to the ROC, Canada finished fourth in the overall medal count with 26 total medals, but finished outside of the top 10 in the gold medal count, only winning four golds.

Team USA and China both finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with nine gold medals, behind Germany's 12 and Norway's 16.

In addition to the nine gold medals won by American athletes in Beijing, Team USA also won nine silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Here's a look at the top 10 countries in both medal counts at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing:

2020 Summer Olympics - Overall medals

United States: 39 Gold, 41 Silver, 33 Bronze - 113 total China: 38 Gold, 32 Silver, 19 Bronze - 89 total Russian Olympic Committee: 20 Gold, 28 Silver, 23 Bronze - 71 total Great Britain: 22 Gold, 20 Silver, 22 Bronze - 64 total Japan: 27 Gold, 14 Silver, 17 Bronze - 58 total Australia: 17 Gold, 7 Silver, 22 Bronze - 46 total Italy: 10 Gold, 10 Silver, 20 Bronze - 40 total Germany: 10 Gold, 11 Silver, 16 Bronze - 37 total Netherlands: 10 Gold, 12 Silver, 14 Bronze - 36 total France: 10 Gold, 12 Silver, 11 Bronze - 33 total

2020 Summer Olympics - Gold medals

United States: 39 China: 38 Japan: 27 Great Britain: 22 Russian Olympic Committee: 20 Australia: 17 Italy: 10 Germany: 10 Netherlands: 10 France: 10

2022 Winter Olympics - Overall medals

Norway: 16 Gold, 8 Silver, 13 Bronze - 37 total Russian Olympic Committee: 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 15 Bronze - 32 total Germany: 12 Gold, 10 Silver, 5 Bronze - 27 total Canada: 4 Gold, 8 Silver, 14 Bronze - 26 total United States: 9 Gold, 9 Silver, 7 Bronze - 25 total Sweden: 8 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze - 18 total Austria: 7 Gold, 7 Silver, 4 Bronze - 18 total Japan: 3 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze - 18 total Netherlands: 8 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze - 17 total Italy: 2 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze - 17 total

2022 Winter Olympics - Gold medals

Norway - 16 Germany - 12 United States - 9 China - 9 (4 Silver, 2 Bronze) Sweden - 8 Netherlands - 8 Austria - 7 Switzerland - 7 (2 Silver, 6 Bronze) Russian Olympic Committee - 5 France - 5 (7 Silver, 2 Bronze)

An updated look at where the medal count stands at the 2024 Paris Olympics can be found here.