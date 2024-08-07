Watch Katie Moon, Quincy Hall vie for medals in dramatic finishes at Olympics

It was another star-studded day on the track in Paris, with Americans pulling off dazzling feats as they attempted to take home gold medals in a variety of events.

The big names came out to play, including Katie Moon, who sought to soar to new heights as she pursued a gold medal in the women’s pole vault final.

Rai Benjamin also took center stage as he looked to punch his ticket to the 400m hurdles final in Paris.

Quincy Hall, a Kansas City native, also stole the show with an incredible performance in the 400m final as he tried to mount a late comeback to score a gold medal victory.

Finally, Kenneth Rooks competed in a chaotic 3000m steeplechase event, complete with the world-record holder in the discipline slamming to the ground after hitting a hurdle and a dramatic sprint to the finish line.

All of these events and more will be shown in primetime on NBC Chicago Wednesday night, but if you want to watch specific events, you can do so below. Consider this your spoiler warning.

SPOILERS AHEAD.

-Kenneth Rooks stormed his way to the podium in a chaotic finish in the steeplechase, finishing in the silver medal position. You can see how it all unfolded here.

-Quincy Hall’s incredible sprint in the final 100 meters of the 400m final gave him an improbable gold medal.

-Katie Moon came so close to winning gold in Paris, but she ultimately settled for the silver medal in the pole vault.

-Rai Benjamin advanced to the 400m hurdles final with a strong heat performance on Wednesday.