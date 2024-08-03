Who is competing in the women's uneven bars? Here's the lineup

Suni Lee will take the spotlight for Team USA come Sunday as she competes in the women’s uneven bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics, three years after taking bronze in that event at the Tokyo Games.
After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, Lee’s best chance at another medal comes in the uneven bars -- an event where she'll be the only American participating.
Lee will face fierce competition, including from Algeria's Kaylia Nemour, who burst onto the scene during the team qualifications, and earned a spot both in the uneven bars competition and in the women’s all-around event. Nemour qualified for first place in uneven bars, followed by Qiyuan Qiu and Lee.
Curious about the full lineup? Find it below.
- Kaylia Nemour - Algeria
- Qiyuan Qiu - China
- Suni Lee - USA
- Nina Derwael - Belgium
- Yihan Zhang - China
- Alice D'Amato - Italy
- Rebecca Downie - Great Britain
- Helen Kevric - Germany
The women's uneven bar finals will take place at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.