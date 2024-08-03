Who is competing in the women's uneven bars? Here's the lineup

Suni Lee will take the spotlight for Team USA come Sunday as she competes in the women’s uneven bars at the 2024 Paris Olympics, three years after taking bronze in that event at the Tokyo Games.

After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, Lee’s best chance at another medal comes in the uneven bars -- an event where she'll be the only American participating.

Lee will face fierce competition, including from Algeria's Kaylia Nemour, who burst onto the scene during the team qualifications, and earned a spot both in the uneven bars competition and in the women’s all-around event. Nemour qualified for first place in uneven bars, followed by Qiyuan Qiu and Lee.

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.

Curious about the full lineup? Find it below.

Kaylia Nemour - Algeria Qiyuan Qiu - China Suni Lee - USA Nina Derwael - Belgium Yihan Zhang - China Alice D'Amato - Italy Rebecca Downie - Great Britain Helen Kevric - Germany

The women's uneven bar finals will take place at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday.

