Where to watch the Olympics: See the soccer schedule as US match highlights 1st day of Games

The 2024 Olympics officially kicked off early, ahead of the Opening Ceremony, with several big soccer matches Wednesday, among other events.
Competition started Wednesday morning, but all eyes will be on Team USA as they take on host country France later in the day.
And with two Chicago-area athletes - Gabriel Slonina and Djordje Mihailovich - on Team USA, there will be no shortage of things to watch as both countries hit the pitch.
So how can you watch it live?
Here's what to know:
Soccer schedule for Day 1 of the Olympics
Here's the schedule of soccer matches for the first day of the Games:
|Date/time (CT)
|Event
|Stream
|Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m.
|M Soccer: Argentina vs. Morocco
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m.
|M Soccer: Uzbekistan vs. Spain
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 10 a.m.
|M Soccer: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 10 a.m.
|M Soccer: Guinea vs. New Zealand
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 12 p.m.
|M Soccer: Japan vs. Paraguay
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 12 p.m.
|M Soccer: Iraq vs. Ukraine
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 2 p.m.
|M Soccer: France vs. United States
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 24. 2 p.m.
|M Soccer: Mali vs. Israel
|Peacock, NBC Olympics
Where to watch the games?
Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
You can use the streaming links next to each of the scheduled games in the chart above for each game.
Television coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT for US vs. France or you can use the streaming link below to watch on Peacock:
For information on how to watch all events, use the guide below: