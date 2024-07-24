Where to watch the Olympics: See the soccer schedule as US match highlights 1st day of Games

The 2024 Olympics officially kicked off early, ahead of the Opening Ceremony, with several big soccer matches Wednesday, among other events.

Competition started Wednesday morning, but all eyes will be on Team USA as they take on host country France later in the day.

And with two Chicago-area athletes - Gabriel Slonina and Djordje Mihailovich - on Team USA, there will be no shortage of things to watch as both countries hit the pitch.

So how can you watch it live?

Here's what to know:

Soccer schedule for Day 1 of the Olympics

Here's the schedule of soccer matches for the first day of the Games:

Where to watch the games?

You can use the streaming links next to each of the scheduled games in the chart above for each game.

Television coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT for US vs. France or you can use the streaming link below to watch on Peacock:

For information on how to watch all events, use the guide below: