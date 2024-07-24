2024 Paris Olympics

Where to watch the Olympics: See the soccer schedule as US match highlights 1st day of Games

Competition started Wednesday morning, but all eyes will be on Team USA as they take on host country France later in the day

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Olympics officially kicked off early, ahead of the Opening Ceremony, with several big soccer matches Wednesday, among other events.

Competition started Wednesday morning, but all eyes will be on Team USA as they take on host country France later in the day.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

And with two Chicago-area athletes - Gabriel Slonina and Djordje Mihailovich - on Team USA, there will be no shortage of things to watch as both countries hit the pitch.

So how can you watch it live?

Here's what to know:

Soccer schedule for Day 1 of the Olympics

Here's the schedule of soccer matches for the first day of the Games:

Date/time (CT)EventStream
Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m.M Soccer: Argentina vs. MoroccoPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24, 8 a.m.M Soccer: Uzbekistan vs. SpainPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 10 a.m.M Soccer: Egypt vs. Dominican RepublicPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 10 a.m.M Soccer: Guinea vs. New ZealandPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 12 p.m.M Soccer: Japan vs. ParaguayPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 12 p.m.M Soccer: Iraq vs. UkrainePeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 2 p.m.M Soccer: France vs. United StatesPeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 24. 2 p.m.M Soccer: Mali vs. IsraelPeacockNBC Olympics

Where to watch the games?

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics 1 hour ago

Live updates: USMNT playing France in 2024 Olympics opener

2024 Paris Olympics 26 mins ago

Ringing in the Games: Olympians from Argentina get engaged in Paris

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

You can use the streaming links next to each of the scheduled games in the chart above for each game.

Television coverage begins on USA at 2 p.m. CT for US vs. France or you can use the streaming link below to watch on Peacock:

play

For information on how to watch all events, use the guide below:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us