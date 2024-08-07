Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics? Here are future sites of the Games

The Paris Olympics are continuing this week, with some of the most iconic events still moving toward their gold medal finals, but the eyes of some sports fans are drifting toward the 2026 Games in the future.

In fact, the next three host sites for the winter edition of the Olympics have been chosen by the International Olympic Committee, and fans should be prepared to travel to Europe or to the United States in coming years.

The 2026 Olympics will also be contested in Europe, with Milan and Cortina d/Ampezzo bringing the Games to Italy beginning on Feb. 6, 2026. This will mark the second time the region has hosted the Olympics, with the last occurring in 1956.

The next summer edition of the Games will then come to Los Angeles in 2028, while the 2030 Winter Olympics will be contested in the French Alps.

Finally, the 2034 Olympics will return to the United States, with Salt Lake City playing host for the second time. Those Games will be the first winter competition held in the U.S. since 2002, When Salt Lake City did the honors.

A fourth host could be decided in the near future as well, with Switzerland aiming to host the 2038 Olympics.