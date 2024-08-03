When to watch gymnastics Sunday at the 2024 Olympics: Schedule, TV channel, streaming and more

The nation's eyes will be on Team USA women's gymnastics come Sunday as the quest continues for another gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sunni Lee, a teammate of Simone Biles, will be in the spotlight as she competes in the women’s uneven bars, three years after taking bronze in that event at the Tokyo Games.

As for the men, the rings and vault finals will take place. While no U.S. men qualified for either event, Asher Hong was named first reserve athlete in both.

Here's what to know about all three events and how to watch:

Women's gymnastics: Uneven bars

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final.

After helping Biles and the U.S. women win team gold and taking bronze in the all-around competition in Paris, Lee’s best chance at another medal comes in the uneven bars.

Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Fans of reigning Olympics all-around champion Sunisa “Suni” Lee gathered at her elementary school in her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, to watch her compete.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

Watch the uneven bars final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Men's gymnastics: Rings final

The men's rings final will be held at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5 and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

Men's gymnastics schedule: Vault final

The men's vault final will be held at 9:24 a.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air live on NBC 5a and streaming on Peacock. No U.S. men qualified for the event, but Asher Hong is listed as the first reserve athlete, meaning if anyone is injured or unable to compete, he will be eligible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.