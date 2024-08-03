Will Simone Biles compete in the uneven bars final? Here's why you won't see the gymnastics GOAT

There's no event Simone Biles can't do, but there is one event she won't be competing in at the 2024 Paris Olympics -- the uneven bars.

So why is the gymnastics GOAT not competing in this one event?

While Biles did compete in the uneven bars during the individual all-around final, she didn't qualify outright to compete in the individual event this weekend.

Biles missed the uneven bars finals by tenths of a point. She qualified in ninth place, meaning she is considered a “reserve athlete” for the event.

The only U.S. athlete up for a medal in the event as of Thursday was Biles' teammate, Sunisa Lee.

Biles, who has already won gold in Paris alongside her Team USA "Golden Girls," submitted an original skill on the uneven bars to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation previously, according to NBC Olympics. (See her perform the skill here)

The skill is a variation of her routinely performed Weiler half, but includes a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns.

But Biles never attempted the move during her three competition in the event.

Since she didn't make the final, she won't be able to attempt it in Paris.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Outside of the bars, there will still be plenty of other chances for fans to watch Biles compete in Paris, however.

There are still plenty of events featuring Biles and members of the U.S. squad to come.

There are still more events to see: the vault final, balance beam final, uneven bars final, and floor exercise final.

Four out of the five members of Team USA qualified for at least one event final. Hezley Rivera, the 16-year-old youngest team member and first-time Olympian, is the only member of the team who will not compete in any other events.

Olympic gymnastics has a “two-per-country” rule, which allows only two gymnasts from each country to compete in each final. This means even if several of Team USA’s athletes put up successful scores, only the two highest-scoring gymnasts from the team can compete in each event.

Here’s when the gymnasts will compete next.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Vault final

Biles and Carey both qualified for the vault final. Biles won the event at the 2016 Rio Games but pulled out of the final at the 2020 Tokyo Games after getting "the twisties" and did not get a chance to defend her title. Carey did compete in the 2020 Tokyo vault final, but missed the podium with two disappointing routines.

The women’s vault final will take place at 9:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 3 on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Uneven bars final

Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the uneven bars final. Typically considered one of her best events, Lee is a medal contender. At the 2020 Tokyo Games, she took home the bronze medal in the event. Leading up to the Games, Lee said making the podium at the uneven bars final is one of her major goals.

Watch the uneven bar final at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 or stream it live on Peacock.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Balance beam final

Biles and Lee will find themselves in the same competition yet again in the balance beam final. The two have been trading off highest scoring beam routines throughout the 2024 season- and this competition is bound to be a nail-biter. Biles took home the bronze medal on the balance beam in both 2016 and 2020. Lee, on the other hand, has not yet medaled in an Olympic balance beam final.

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Women's gymnastics schedule: Floor exercise final

The floor exercise final will be the last event of the women’s gymnastics competition this Olympics. Biles and Chiles have both qualified.

Biles won the floor exercise final at the 2016 Games, but had to pull out of the 2020 Games final, leaving room for Carey to take home gold. Carey missed the final in this year's Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an illness during the Games.

After Carey's fall, Chiles scored high enough to clinch the second spot in the final. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed floor routine has been a consistent crowd pleaser throughout the Games so far.

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.