When do the Paris Olympics end? What to know about the rest of the Games

The 2024 Summer Olympics are approaching their final events of competition, with just four days left of the Paris Games.
Though events such as weightlifting and breaking have yet to award medals, many sports have concluded at the Olympics, with anticipation building towards the Closing Ceremony.
In addition to several events concluding, the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.
A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.
As of the end of competition on Aug. 7, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:
- Marathon swimming
- Breaking
- Rhythmic gymnastics
- Modern pentathlon
The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:
- Swimming
- Archery
- Badminton
- 3x3 Basketball
- Slalom canoeing
- Road cycling
- BMX biking
- Mountain biking
- Equestrian dressage
- Equestrian eventing
- Equestrian jumping
- Fencing
- Artistic gymnastics
- Trampoline gymnastics
- Judo
- Rowing
- Rugby sevens
- Shooting
- Surfing
- Tennis
- Triathlon
