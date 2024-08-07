When do the Paris Olympics end? What to know about the rest of the Games

The 2024 Summer Olympics are approaching their final events of competition, with just four days left of the Paris Games.

Though events such as weightlifting and breaking have yet to award medals, many sports have concluded at the Olympics, with anticipation building towards the Closing Ceremony.

In addition to several events concluding, the Closing Ceremony for the Olympics will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11.

A full look at the Olympics schedule, with information on each event's remaining competition and how to watch, can be found here.

As of the end of competition on Aug. 7, the following events have yet to begin play at the Paris Games:

Marathon swimming

Breaking

Rhythmic gymnastics

Modern pentathlon

The following events have concluded competition at the 2024 Olympics:

Swimming

Archery

Badminton

3x3 Basketball

Slalom canoeing

Road cycling

BMX biking

Mountain biking

Equestrian dressage

Equestrian eventing

Equestrian jumping

Fencing

Artistic gymnastics

Trampoline gymnastics

Judo

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Shooting

Surfing

Tennis

Triathlon