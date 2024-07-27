What happened to skateboarding? Here's why the event was postponed Saturday

Saturday marks the first full day of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, with numerous events taking place throughout the day in France as competition, and in some cases, medaling, gets underway.

While everything from swimming and men's gymnastics to cycling time trials, water polo and table tennis were in store on Saturday, one event that was scheduled to begin has been held off due to continued rain in the area.

Men's skateboard street, which was originally scheduled to be held Saturday, has now been moved to Monday, July 29 due to slick course conditions caused by rain.

The preliminary round for Men's Street in skateboarding is scheduled to air digitally on Peacock at 5 a.m. CT on Monday.

The Men's Street prelim and final are then scheduled to air at 9 a.m. CT Monday on E!

While the men won't start until Monday, women's skateboarders begin on Sunday, with Women's Street preliminary round airing at 5 a.m. CT before the Women's Street final, scheduled to air at 10 a.m.

Skateboarding then takes a hiatus at the games, resuming on Aug. 6-7 when Women's and Men's Park events take place, respectively.

Women's Park will begin at 5:30 a.m. CT on Aug. 6, with the qualifying round airing at 7:30 a.m. and the final scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

Men's Park will take place the following day, with the preliminary round beginning at 5:30 a.m. CT ahead of the final, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.

A full schedule of Olympics events can be found here.