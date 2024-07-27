2024 Paris Olympics

How to re-watch Saturday's men's gymnastics, swimming and more

From men's gymnastics and soccer to table tennis and water polo, here's how to catch up with Olympics action from Saturday

The "Primetime in Paris" special can be viewed here.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris officially opened Friday, with Saturday marking the first full day of competition with events scheduled wall-to-wall throughout the day in France.

Already Saturday morning, numerous events had taken place and more were on the docket.

However, if you missed your favorite competition, we've got you covered.

In addition to a handful of events re-airing on primetime television, as well as the "Primetime in Paris" special airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT, events from earlier in the day can be re-watched online.

Here's a look at where you can catch all of Saturday's action:

Men's Gymnastics

Swimming

Water Polo

Beach Volleyball

  • USA vs. Cuba - Airing at 10 p.m. on USA Network

Men's Soccer

  • USA vs. New Zealand - Airing at 11 p.m. on USA Network

A full schedule of events for Saturday and the upcoming days of the Olympics can be found here.

