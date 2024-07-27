How to re-watch Saturday's men's gymnastics, swimming and more

The "Primetime in Paris" special can be viewed here.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris officially opened Friday, with Saturday marking the first full day of competition with events scheduled wall-to-wall throughout the day in France.

Already Saturday morning, numerous events had taken place and more were on the docket.

However, if you missed your favorite competition, we've got you covered.

In addition to a handful of events re-airing on primetime television, as well as the "Primetime in Paris" special airing on NBC 5 at 7 p.m. CT, events from earlier in the day can be re-watched online.

Here's a look at where you can catch all of Saturday's action:

Men's Gymnastics

Swimming

Heats: Men's and Women's 400m Free, Men's and Women's 4x100m Free & more - Replay available on Peacock

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Water Polo

USA vs. Greece - Airing at 6 p.m. on USA Network, with replay available on Peacock

Beach Volleyball

USA vs. Cuba - Airing at 10 p.m. on USA Network

Men's Soccer

USA vs. New Zealand - Airing at 11 p.m. on USA Network

A full schedule of events for Saturday and the upcoming days of the Olympics can be found here.