A suspect has been charged in a string of sexual assaults and burglaries on Chicago’s Far North Side in recent months.

According to a Chicago police press release, 19-year-old Tymarion Averyhart is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incidents, which have occurred in the West Ridge and Rogers Park neighborhoods over the last five months.

The most recent attack occurred Thursday in the 1800 block of West Lunt when a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted, according to police.

A short time later, Averyhart was taken into custody in the 1800 block of West Greenleaf, and will now face a detention hearing in the case on Sunday.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman in the 6200 block of North Bell on Dec. 26, and is being charged with burglaries on that same block that occurred on Dec. 28 and Jan. 10, police said.

A community alert issued last week by Chicago police had flagged multiple other incidents in West Ridge, but no charges have been filed in those cases at this time.

Averyhart is facing three felony charges of residential burglary, along with multiple counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual assault, police said. He is also charged with aggravated armed kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, and committing a sex offense during a home invasion, according to police.

The investigation into the string of incidents continues, according to police.