WATCH: Top moments from Day 3 of 2024 Olympics

Team USA keeps racking up the hardware at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a total of 20 medals as of Monday night.

In terms of overall medals, the U.S. was in the lead, with France not too far behind at 16. Japan, however, led the gold medal table with six compared to Team USA's three.

Chicago-area athletes were at the center of some of the big medal wins for Team USA Monday, however. And more could be in store in the days to come.

Here are highlights from the third day of competition in Paris:

Paul Juda wins bronze in men's gymnastics final

US men’s gymnastics ended a 16-year Olympic drought Monday by getting to the podium and securing a bronze medal.

Ryan Murphy earns seventh Olympic medal in 100m backstroke

American backstroke great Ryan Murphy hung on for a bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke final, behind Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

Watch Paul Juda's infectious reactions after stunning performance in men's gymnastics team final

Chicago-area gymnastics star Paul Juda delivered in the men’s gymnastics all-around team final — and his reactions were everything.

Regan Smith feels ‘right at home’ in return to swimming

Meet U.S. swimmer Regan Smith, who set a world record at age 17 and is competing at her second Olympic Games. Smith reveals how coach Bob Bowman influenced her journey to Paris.

Ilona Maher scores in losing effort against France

It was a promising start when Ilona Maher scored the first try against France but Seraphine Okemba scored four tries to lift France to a 31-14 win. The Americans will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

Wilson, Stewart help U.S. women pull away from Japan

A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were dominant down low for the U.S. women's basketball team, which ran its Olympic winning streak to 56 games with a 102-76 win over Japan in its Paris debut.

Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss shine in strong win vs. Australia

U.S. beach volleyball duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss defeated Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho of Australia in straight sets, taking the early lead in Pool B under the dazzling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

Novak Djokovic bests Rafael Nadal in Round 2 rumble

First seed Novak Djokovic bested 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday to punch his ticket to Round 3