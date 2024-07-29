2024 Olympics medal count: Here's where Team USA stands after Day 3 of competition

The medals kept rolling in Monday for Team USA as athletes delivered win after win at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The U.S. men's gymnastics team captured its first medal in eight years, while the women's basketball team dominated on the court and clinched an unprecedented eighth straight gold medal.

Individual athletes fared well, too.

South suburban native Ryan Murphy claimed bronze in the men's 100m backstroke event, while fencer Nick Itkin won a bronze medal in the men's foil individual competition.

Team USA won bronze for the men’s team final in artistic gymnastics on Monday, the first medal the men’s team has taken in 16 years.

2024 Olympics TV schedule today: Gymnastics, shooting, tennis, skateboarding and more

As of Monday night, the U.S. medal count had risen to 20.

In terms of overall medals, the U.S. was in the lead, with France not too far behind at 16. Japan, however, led the gold medal table with six compared to Team USA's three.

Here's currently where medal count stands as of Monday, July 29. This table will update live as the Games continue:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Here's a full list of Team USA's medal tally so far.