Paul Juda, Frederick Richard: Who medaled for US in men's gymnastics team final

It was a momentous day for Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team as they secured a bronze medal in a heated competition with China and Japan in the all-around competition.

The bronze medal was the first for the U.S. in the team event since 2008, with Japan securing the gold medal and China earning a silver, just 0.532 points behind the Japanese squad.

Here’s more on the five American gymnasts who earned medals for their incredible performances on Monday.

Asher Hong

Hong, a Stanford gymnast, produced the U.S. team’s best score when he broke out a 14.833 on the vault during the all-around competition. He also had a 14.533 score on the rings and a 14.400 on the parallel bars, giving the U.S. a massive boost in the battle with Japan and China.

Paul Juda

A native of Deerfield, Illinois, Juda burst onto the scene in a big way during these Olympics and played a pivotal role in the team’s strong performance Monday. He posted a sparkling 14.666 on the vault for the U.S. and a 14.2 on the floor exercise to help guide the team to a bronze medal.

His reaction to the vault success quickly went viral, just like his reaction to being named to the Team USA roster during Olympic trials this summer.

Juda’s performances in four disciplines will land him a spot in the all-around competition later this week, where he’ll be joined by his Michigan teammate Richard.

Brody Malone

Malone competed in five of the six disciplines for the U.S. squad, with his best score of 14.533 coming on the vault. He also scored highly on the parallel bars and the rings to help the U.S. to their bronze medal victory.

The reigning NCAA men’s all-around champion will not compete in the individual event later this week, with Juda and Richard both earning spots.

Stephen Nedoroscik

A pommel horse specialist, Nedoroscik did exactly what he needed to do to ensure a bronze medal for the U.S., scoring a 14.866 as the final entrant in the final rotation of the day for the American squad.

He captured the gold at the 2021 World Championships in that discipline, and won multiple NCAA championships in pommel horse during his collegiate career.

Frederick Richard

Richard dazzled the crowd with incredible performances on the parallel bars, where he notched a score of 14.566, and on the floor exercise, where he notched a score of 14.466.

Richard is continuing his gymnastics career at Michigan, where he finished second in the all-around competition to teammate Brody Malone.

Thanks to his excellent work for the U.S. squad, Richard will be one of three Americans to compete in the all-around competition later this week.