US men's basketball team goes for gold in 2024 Olympics Saturday. How to watch on TV and streaming

A gold medal was in close reach for the U.S. in men's basketball on Saturday as the Americans sought to bring home a win in the 2024 Paris Olympics -- in what's bound to be an epic showdown.

After beating Serbia 95-91 in a compelling semi final, the U.S. men's team takes on France for gold in a re-match of the final at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.Stephen Curry scored 36 points — the second most in U.S. Olympic men’s history — in the semifinal win for the U.S., Joel Embiid savored more booing from the French and scored 19 points, LeBron James had his second career Olympic triple-double (everyone else in Olympic men’s basketball history, combined, has two) and Durant made a huge jumper with 34 seconds left to help hold Serbia at bay.

NBA superstars Curry, Durant and James will lead the team in their quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal.

“I mean, this is what everybody wants, right?” U.S. guard Devin Booker said. “It’s going to be a fun one.”

Added U.S. guard Stephen Curry: “I know it’s going to be a battle. That’s what it’s supposed to be if you’re trying to win a gold medal.”

The French, led by phenom Victor Wembanyama, are seeking their first gold after settling for silver at the 1948, 2000 and 2020 Olympics, losing the final to the Americans in each of those tournaments. France held off World Cup champion Germany 73-69 to advance to Saturday’s final. The game is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CST.

James himself could win the third gold medal of his Olympic career on Saturday night, when the U.S. takes on France for the title in Paris. If it happens, he’ll become just the third men’s player with at least three golds; Kevin Durant would have a record four golds should the U.S. win, and James would tie Carmelo Anthony for second on the all-time list with three Olympic titles.

“We know what we’re here for,” said James, who was one of the flag bearers along with tennis star Coco Gauff, tasked with leading the U.S. into the opening ceremony.

