Olympics soccer schedule: Watch US, featuring 2 Chicago stars, take on Zambia in first match

Two Chicago Red Stars players are on this year's roster, and one of them is considered the No. 1 player on the team

Day two of the 2024 Olympics will feature another day of soccer excitement after one of the first matches of the Games ended with chaos, controversy and confusion.

One of the most-watched teams of the day Thursday will likely be Team USA, who is taking on Zambia in their first match, bringing Chicago soccer stars to the global stage.

The U.S. women's team in Paris will look different from the one American fans may recognize from past tournaments, with a new coach and no Alex Morgan, who was left off the Olympic roster and will not be on the field for a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

As for those on the field during Thursday's match, Chicago stars could make a big splash.

Here's the schedule, how to watch and who to pay attention to:

How to watch the USWNT-Zambia match

Coverage of the USWNT-Zambia match will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT on TV on USA Network

Viewers can stream the match on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Soccer Group B: USA vs. ZAM

USWNT Olympic roster

Two Chicago Red Stars players are on this year's roster: Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson.

Natalia Astrain, a soccer analyst for Telemundo Sports, said Naeher is the No. 1 player on the team and one to watch in the Games.

"It's really difficult to find players that, when they earn the spot, the no. 1 spot, they continue growing and I think Alyssa, since she's become the No. 1, she's continued growing," Astrain said. "Last summer her performance was outstanding."

Another local star, Korbin Albert, a Gurnee native, will also take the pitch.

Here are the 18 players on the U.S. Olympic squad, along with alternates:

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

  • Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns
  • Lindsey Horan, Lyon
  • Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Forwards

  • Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
  • Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave
  • Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
  • Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars
  • Lynn Williams, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Alternates

  • Croix Bethune (midfielder)
  • Jane Campbell (goalkeeper)
  • Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)
  • Emily Sams (defender)

Injured

Women's soccer Olympic schedule

The USWNT will have two more group play games before the women's soccer tournament enters the knockout stage.

DateMatchupTimeTV/Streaming
Sunday, July 28USWNT vs. Germany3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ETUSA Network, PeacockNBC Olympics
Wednesday, July 31Australia vs. USWNT1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PTE!, PeacockNBC Olympics

