Olympics soccer schedule: Watch US, featuring 2 Chicago stars, take on Zambia in first match

Day two of the 2024 Olympics will feature another day of soccer excitement after one of the first matches of the Games ended with chaos, controversy and confusion.

One of the most-watched teams of the day Thursday will likely be Team USA, who is taking on Zambia in their first match, bringing Chicago soccer stars to the global stage.

The U.S. women's team in Paris will look different from the one American fans may recognize from past tournaments, with a new coach and no Alex Morgan, who was left off the Olympic roster and will not be on the field for a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

As for those on the field during Thursday's match, Chicago stars could make a big splash.

Here's the schedule, how to watch and who to pay attention to:

How to watch the USWNT-Zambia match

Coverage of the USWNT-Zambia match will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT on TV on USA Network

Viewers can stream the match on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Women's Soccer Group B: USA vs. ZAM

USWNT Olympic roster

Two Chicago Red Stars players are on this year's roster: Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson.

Natalia Astrain, a soccer analyst for Telemundo Sports, said Naeher is the No. 1 player on the team and one to watch in the Games.

"It's really difficult to find players that, when they earn the spot, the no. 1 spot, they continue growing and I think Alyssa, since she's become the No. 1, she's continued growing," Astrain said. "Last summer her performance was outstanding."

Another local star, Korbin Albert, a Gurnee native, will also take the pitch.

Here are the 18 players on the U.S. Olympic squad, along with alternates:

Goalkeepers

Casey Murphy, North Carolina Courage

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Defenders

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Emily Fox, Arsenal

Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave

Casey Krueger, Washington Spirit

Jenna Nighswonger, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Midfielders

Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain

Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns

Lindsey Horan, Lyon

Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Forwards

Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars

Lynn Williams, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Alternates

Croix Bethune (midfielder)

Jane Campbell (goalkeeper)

Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)

Emily Sams (defender)

Injured

Catarina Macario, Chelsea

Women's soccer Olympic schedule

The USWNT will have two more group play games before the women's soccer tournament enters the knockout stage.