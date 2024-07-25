Olympics soccer schedule: Watch US, featuring 2 Chicago stars, take on Zambia in first match

Day two of the 2024 Olympics will feature another day of soccer excitement after one of the first matches of the Games ended with chaos, controversy and confusion.
One of the most-watched teams of the day Thursday will likely be Team USA, who is taking on Zambia in their first match, bringing Chicago soccer stars to the global stage.
The U.S. women's team in Paris will look different from the one American fans may recognize from past tournaments, with a new coach and no Alex Morgan, who was left off the Olympic roster and will not be on the field for a major tournament for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
As for those on the field during Thursday's match, Chicago stars could make a big splash.
Here's the schedule, how to watch and who to pay attention to:
How to watch the USWNT-Zambia match
Coverage of the USWNT-Zambia match will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT on TV on USA Network
Viewers can stream the match on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Women's Soccer Group B: USA vs. ZAM
USWNT Olympic roster
Two Chicago Red Stars players are on this year's roster: Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson.
Natalia Astrain, a soccer analyst for Telemundo Sports, said Naeher is the No. 1 player on the team and one to watch in the Games.
"It's really difficult to find players that, when they earn the spot, the no. 1 spot, they continue growing and I think Alyssa, since she's become the No. 1, she's continued growing," Astrain said. "Last summer her performance was outstanding."
Another local star, Korbin Albert, a Gurnee native, will also take the pitch.
Here are the 18 players on the U.S. Olympic squad, along with alternates:
Goalkeepers
- Casey Murphy, North Carolina Courage
- Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Defenders
- Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
- Emily Fox, Arsenal
- Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave
- Casey Krueger, Washington Spirit
- Jenna Nighswonger, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Emily Sonnett, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Midfielders
- Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain
- Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns
- Lindsey Horan, Lyon
- Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Forwards
- Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
- Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave
- Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns
- Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars
- Lynn Williams, NJ/NY Gotham FC
Alternates
- Croix Bethune (midfielder)
- Jane Campbell (goalkeeper)
- Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)
- Emily Sams (defender)
Injured
- Catarina Macario, Chelsea
Women's soccer Olympic schedule
The USWNT will have two more group play games before the women's soccer tournament enters the knockout stage.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Streaming
|Sunday, July 28
|USWNT vs. Germany
|3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ET
|USA Network, Peacock, NBC Olympics
|Wednesday, July 31
|Australia vs. USWNT
|1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
|E!, Peacock, NBC Olympics