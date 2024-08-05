Olympics gymnastics schedule: Here's when and how to watch Monday's final competitions

While the Paris Olympics won't come to an end until Aug. 11, gymnastics competition will wrap up almost a week earlier with final events on Monday.

Simone Biles will eye gold medals in floor exercise and beams, adding to the three she's already clinched at the Paris Olympics thus far. In all, the 27-year-old gymnastics superstar has 10 Olympics medals after leading the U.S. team to gold in the women’s final and taking the all-around and vault titles.

A top-3 finish in the floor exercise and balance beam would move her past Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska (11) for second-most medals by a female gymnast in Olympic history behind Larisa Latynina, who had 18 in the 1950s and 60s for the Soviet Union.

In the balance beam, her toughest competition will actually be teammate Suni Lee; the two have taken turns with the highest beam routine scores in competitions this year. Lee nabbed bronze in the uneven bars event on Sunday to claim her sixth Olympic medal.

Simone Biles executed her eponymous Yurchenko double pike to win gold in the vault final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Finally, Biles will be challenged by Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and U.S. teammate Jordan Chiles in the floor exercise. Biles won it in 2016 but pulled out of the event in Tokyo.

Another Team USA athlete, Jordan Chiles, will compete in the event with a fan-favorite routine set to Beyonce tunes after she finished third in qualifying behind Biles and Andrade.

Here's what you need to know about the final two gymnastics events:

Balance beam final: Aug. 5

The balance beam final begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Floor exercise final: Aug. 5

Watch the floor exercise final at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.