Jordan Chiles will return to competition once more at the Olympics Monday. Here's which event you can see her in

Jordan Chiles did not participate in the women’s all-around competition after finishing behind Simone Biles and Suni Lee in qualifying, but she’ll take part in one final chance at a medal during the Paris Olympics Monday.

Chiles, who won a gold medal along with Team USA in the women’s team all-around competition and has a silver medal from the Tokyo Games on her resume, will get a chance at an individual medal on Monday as women’s artistic gymnastics holds its final events.

While Biles and Lee will compete in the balance beam final earlier in the day, Chiles will have to wait until the floor exercise final on Monday, joining eight other gymnasts in competing for the medal podium.

In addition to Biles, Chiles will have to contend with women’s all-around silver medalist Rebeca Andrade, as well as Italy’s Manila Esposito and Alice D’amato. Japan’s Rina Kishi, China’s Yushan Ou, and Romania’s Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea will round out the field.

Chiles posted a score of 13.966 in the team all-around final during the earlier stages of the Olympics, and hit a score of 13.866 in the qualification round, good for the third-best score of any competitor.

Only Biles and Andrade posted better scores on the floor than Chiles in that qualifying round, punching their tickets into the final.

The floor exercise final will take place at 7:23 a.m. CT, and can be seen on NBC and Peacock.