Krispy Kreme Olympics doughnuts: How to get the special deal during the 2024 Olympics

Unless you're an Olympian, you probably won't be able to go for the gold, silver or bronze. But you could go for a doughnut.

As part of a Krispy Kreme Olympics promotion, the popular doughnut shop is offering Krispy Kreme Rewards members Original Glazed doughnuts for $1, a press release said.

The promotion follows a similar one Wednesday, that offered all Krispy Kreme doughnuts for any customer for $1.

Thursday's Krispy Kreme Olympics deal is available in-shop and on the doughnut maker's app and website. There is no limit for customers, officials said.

The deal will be available for a limited time while supplies last, a release said. And of course, Olympic-themed doughnuts are part of it.

Kripsy Kreme's new "Go USA" dozen, available for a limited time, is made up of three "fan-favorite" doughnuts: A "Go USA" patriotic doughnut with red, white and blue icing and sprinkles, a Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut, and a classic Original Glazed Doughnut.

Earlier this month, the doughnut giant brought out its "Passport to Paris Collection," made up with three, all-new doughnuts inspired by iconic Parisian desserts, including a crème brûlée doughnut, a double chocolate éclair doughnut, and a raspberry and vanilla crème doughnut.

This past spring, McDonald's began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts, starting at breakfast time.

Several big competitions take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics Thursday, including Simone Biles and Suni Lee competing at the women's gymnastics individual all-around finals, women's swimming and more.

