McDonald's adds new breakfast menu item to restaurants nationwide

Doughnut lovers will soon see their favorite treats on the menu at one of their favorite burger chains.

According to an announcement, McDonald's will sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026. The rollout will start in the second half of 2024, officials said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The Golden Arches and Krispy Kreme, one of the most beloved sweet treat brands in the world, are teaming up for a national expansion," last week's announcement read. "Fans will begin spotting Krispy Kreme doughnuts in their local McDonald’s restaurants later this year as part of a phased market rollout across the country. Nationwide availability at participating restaurants is expected by the end of 2026."

The rollout follows a "successful" test at 160 McDonald's restaurants in Kentucky, "where consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations," the announcement added.

As part of the partnership, McDonald's menus will soon see three of Krispy Kreme's "most popular" doughnuts: the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut and the Chocolate Ice-Kreme filled Doughnut. They will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants each day, the announcement said, and will be available individually or in boxes of six.

The doughnuts will be available starting at breakfast time and will last throughout the day while supplies last, officials said.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in the announcement. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day."

The Krispy Kreme doughnuts are the latest in a slew of changes at the Chicago-based fast-food chain.

Earlier this year, McDonald's brought back fan-favorite burger, "The Double Big Mac." It also plans to phase out self-service beverage machines in restaurants nationwide.

Last year, the chain launched a mysterious spin-off restuarant called "CosMcs" in suburban Bolingbrook.